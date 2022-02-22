Bruno Fernandes has said Manchester United have “more identity” under interim manager Ralf Ragnick as they prepare for their first Champions League knockout tie in three years.

Ragnick was appointed to see the English giants through to the end of the current campaign after the former United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked as manager in November.

The German boss has presided over just one Premier League defeat, although United are still 17 points adrift of Premier League leaders and reigning champions Manchester City.

