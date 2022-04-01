Bruno Fernandes extended his contract at Manchester United till 2026 on Friday in a deal expected to make the Portuguese midfielder one of the club’s highest earners.

Fernandes has been a key player for the Red Devils since joining from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020, scoring 49 goals and providing 39 assists in 117 appearances.

However, United need him to improve on his indifferent form this season if the club are to improve on their current sixth position in the Premier League and make a strong finish to the season to qualify for the Champions League.

United also have an option to extend the deal by a further year to 2027.

