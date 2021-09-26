Bruno Fernandes says he will keep taking penalties “without any fear” despite the spot-kick miss that condemned Manchester United to a 1-0 defeat against Aston Villa.

Fernandes was given the chance to snatch a dramatic equaliser in the final seconds at Old Trafford on Saturday after Kortney Hause put Villa ahead in the 88th minute.

But the Portugal midfielder, who had scored 21 of his previous 22 United penalties, blasted the spot-kick high over the bar and Villa held on to win.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Fernandes after the match, but the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the team could mean the 27-year-old has to stand down from the role soon.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta