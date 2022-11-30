Enzo Fernandez was rewarded for his World Cup goal against Mexico with his first-ever start for Argentina as manager Lionel Scaloni made four changes to face Poland on Wednesday.

The Benfica player replaces Guido Rodriguez in midfield, with Julian Alvarez coming in for Lautaro Martinez up front.

The other two changes were in defence, with Nahuel Molina replacing Gonzalo Montiel and Cristian Romero coming back into the side in place of Lisandro Martinez.

