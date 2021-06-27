Kalex’s Spaniard Raul Fernandez moved within 31 points of overall Moto2 leader Remy Gardner after winning Sunday’s Dutch Grand Prix.

Fernandez edged team-mate and Australian Gardner in second as fellow country-man Augusto Fernandez completed a podium for the German outfit.

Another Spaniard, Hector Garzo, who is 21st in the riders’ standings, was unable to compete after testing positive for COVID-19.

