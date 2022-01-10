Sirens FC lost one of their key players this season as Argentine schemer Ferdinando Brandan has left the club and will return to his homeland due to personal reasons, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 31-year-old winger was without doubt one of the star performers for the St Paul’s Bay side this season as his performances helped the club step up their challenge for a place in the Championship Pool.

However, Brandan met with Sirens officials this month and made a request to the club to rescind his contract so that he could return home due to personal reasons.

