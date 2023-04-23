Ferran Torres’s strike helped Barcelona emerge from a recent slump to earn a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga, taking a big step towards clinching their first title since 2019.

After two consecutive goalless draws, second-place Real Madrid cut into Barcelona’s lead by beating Celta Vigo on Saturday, but Torres’s low first-half finish restored their advantage to 11 points with eight games remaining.

Atletico, third, arrived as Spain’s most in-form side but Torres stroked home from the edge of the box in the 44th minute to secure victory for Xavi Hernandez’s side.

More details on SportsDesk.