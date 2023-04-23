Ferran Torres’s strike helped Barcelona emerge from a recent slump to earn a 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday in La Liga, taking a big step towards clinching their first title since 2019.
After two consecutive goalless draws, second-place Real Madrid cut into Barcelona’s lead by beating Celta Vigo on Saturday, but Torres’s low first-half finish restored their advantage to 11 points with eight games remaining.
Atletico, third, arrived as Spain’s most in-form side but Torres stroked home from the edge of the box in the 44th minute to secure victory for Xavi Hernandez’s side.
More details on SportsDesk.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us