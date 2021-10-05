The Trofeo BMW Group remains firmly in Italian hands. The Ferrari 250 GT TDF is overall winner of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2021. The endurance racing car made in 1956 and owned by American Brian Ross was awarded the honour of “Best of Show” by the Jury of experts. For the seventh time in succession, the most important award at the world’s most traditional and most exclusive heritage beauty contest for Historic Cars was conferred on a car from Italian production.

The three-day festival of classic cars on the shores of Lake Como drew to a close with the gala prize award ceremony. Once again, the festival was a celebration of elegance and timeless beauty on four wheels.

