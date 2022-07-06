Ferrari has announced its plans for 2026 as part of its Capital Markets Day, with the brand gearing up to launch a range of new electrified models.

The Italian supercar brand is lining up to expand its portfolio as part of its principle ‘different Ferrari for different Ferraristi’, with the arrival of the new Purosangue SUV said to be key to this. This eagerly-awaited model, which will rival the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus, will be revealed in September 2022, with the brand confirming it will use a pure V12 engine.

