Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri announced his departure from Ferrari on Friday for personal reasons on the eve of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 65-year-old Italian left his post with immediate effect.

He was appointed in July 2018 as replacement for Sergio Marchionne who was unwell and died days later.

Camilleri has suffered from a severe bout of Covid-19 and only recently left hospital to continue recovering at home.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta