Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri announced his departure from Ferrari on Friday for personal reasons on the eve of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The 65-year-old Italian left his post with immediate effect.
He was appointed in July 2018 as replacement for Sergio Marchionne who was unwell and died days later.
Camilleri has suffered from a severe bout of Covid-19 and only recently left hospital to continue recovering at home.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us