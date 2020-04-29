Ferrari has kicked off production of respirator valves and fittings for protective masks to aid in the fight against coronavirus.

The supercar manufacturer is building the components at its manufacturing plant in Maranello, Italy, in the department where car prototypes are usually created.

Some of the valves have been created by diving equipment manufacturer Mares, which are tailor-made to fit the masks to help patients who are suffering from respiratory failure.

Ferrari plans to manufacture several hundred items of equipment over the next few days, which will be distributed with the help of the Italian Civil Protection to a variety of Italian hospitals.

Other fittings are being supplied to Solid Energy, who will use them to re-engineer Decathlon snorkelling masks into aids which can help to protect healthcare workers who are being exposed to the virus.

Ferrari recently announced that it was extending its factory shutdown for production cars until May 3, as a result of government lockdown procedures.