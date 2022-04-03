Ferrari has put an end to months of speculation with a teaser image of its upcoming SUV.
Expected to be called Purosangue, the new model has been revealed on the Italian firm’s social channels, accompanied by a caption which reads ‘you’ve heard the rumours… and we’re delighted to confirm that they’re true (some of them)’.
The Maranello-based manufacturer has said that people should ‘stand by for a genuine game changer’ with more details surrounding the new model due to be revealed later this year.
