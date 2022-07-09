Carlos Sainz topped the times in second practice on Saturday ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race.

The Spaniard, fresh from his maiden Formula One win at Silverstone, led a Ferrari 1-2 at Spielberg with his teammate Charles Leclerc in second at 0.05sec.

Max Verstappen, on pole for the sprint, came next at 0.168 ahead of the two Alpines of Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

Sergio Perez, demoted from fourth to 13th in the sprint grid after incurring a penalty for breaking track limits, came next.

Mercedes’ mechanics were faced with a race against time to get both their cars out on track following crashes for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell in Friday’s qualifying.

