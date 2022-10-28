Carlos Sainz outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc to top the times as Ferrari delivered a one-two in Friday’s opening practice at the Mexico Grand Prix.
The Spaniard clocked a fastest lap in 1min 20.707sec to beat his Monegasque partner by 0.046sec, ahead of local hero Sergio Perez and his Red Bull team-mate and two-time world champion Max Verstappen.
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine in a session hit by two red flag interventions.
Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri and Aston Martin’s two-time champion Sebastian Vettel.
