Carlos Sainz outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc to top the times as Ferrari delivered a one-two in Friday’s opening practice at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The Spaniard clocked a fastest lap in 1min 20.707sec to beat his Monegasque partner by 0.046sec, ahead of local hero Sergio Perez and his Red Bull team-mate and two-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth for Mercedes ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine in a session hit by two red flag interventions.

Valtteri Bottas was seventh for Alfa Romeo ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri and Aston Martin’s two-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

Click here for full story