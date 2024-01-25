Charles Leclerc has renewed his contract with Ferrari to “beyond the 2024 season”, the Formula One team announced on Thursday.

The Italian racing outfit did not specify the length of the contract extension for Leclerc, who finished fifth last season and way behind world champion Max Verstappen.

“I’m very pleased to know that I will be wearing the Scuderia Ferrari race suit for several more seasons to come. To race for this team has been my dream since I was three years old,” said Leclerc in a statement.

