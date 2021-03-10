Ferrari have “learned the lessons” of the Italian Formula One stable’s worst season in 40 years, team president John Elkann said Wednesday at the unveiling of the SF21 car for the 2021 campaign.

At the launch in Maranello Elkann said that “2020 is behind us but won’t be forgotten and will have made us stronger”.

Racing director Laurent Mekies agreed that “2021 is about the lessons learned in an incredibly difficult 2020 campaign.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.