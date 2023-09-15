Charles Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz set the fastest times in first practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday as they look to end Red Bull’s season-long winning streak.

Leclerc’s best lap of 1min 33.350sec was 0.078sec quicker than Sainz with championship leader Max Verstappen third fastest, 0.126sec adrift of the Monegasque in a session interrupted by large monitor lizards crossing the tropical city’s track.

The Red Bulls have been unstoppable in 2023, winning all 14 grands prix, with flying Dutchman Verstappen taking the chequered flag 12 times, including the last 10 races in a row. Sergio Perez has won the other two.

But Verstappen, who is seeking a maiden victory in Singapore, complained of oversteer early in the session on team radio.

