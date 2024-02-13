Ferrari unveiled their new SF-24 car on Tuesday, ready for the upcoming Formula One season which will be the last before Lewis Hamilton joins the Italian team from rivals Mercedes.

The team head into their 2024 campaign, which has been overshadowed by seven-time F1 champion Hamilton agreeing to join next year, trying to recover ground on all-conquering Red Bull.

And Ferrari unveiled the SF-24 to their legion of fans with a short and low-key video, adding in a statement that “a small audience of guests” were given a live viewing of the new car.

Among those present were Ferrari’s Team Principal Frederic Vasseur and drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who will race together for the last time this season.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com