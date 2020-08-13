Sebastian Vettel will have Ferrari’s full support in his battle to recover his form after a torrid start to the 2020 season – starting with a new chassis for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The team’s sporting director Laurent Mekies said it was Ferrari’s "duty" to give the four-time champion solid backing as he seeks to extract maximum performance from the team’s SF1000 car.

Vettel, a four-time world champion, has failed to finish in the top five at any of the five opening races and came home a disappointing 12th, after a mid-race argument with the team, at last Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone where team-mate Charles Leclerc was fourth.

