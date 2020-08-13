Sebastian Vettel will have Ferrari’s full support in his battle to recover his form after a torrid start to the 2020 season – starting with a new chassis for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The team’s sporting director Laurent Mekies said it was Ferrari’s "duty" to give the four-time champion solid backing as he seeks to extract maximum performance from the team’s SF1000 car.
Vettel, a four-time world champion, has failed to finish in the top five at any of the five opening races and came home a disappointing 12th, after a mid-race argument with the team, at last Sunday’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone where team-mate Charles Leclerc was fourth.
Continue reading this story on Sports Desk, the new sports website brought to you by Times of Malta.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us