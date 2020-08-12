Formula One teams Ferrari and Renault have confirmed they are launching appeals against the punishment given to Racing Point over a “copying” affair, which they consider too lenient.

Racing Point were docked 15 points and fined 400,000 euros ($472,000) last week following complaints, led by Renault, that their 2020 car contravened the sport’s regulations because it featured illegally copied brake ducts.

