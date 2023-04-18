Ferrari’s petition to review the penalty handed to Carlos Sainz at the Australian Grand Prix earlier this month has been rejected by race stewards, the FIA announced on Tuesday.

Sainz was given a five-second penalty for a collision with Fernando Alonso, with the Ferrari driver finishing 12th instead of fourth as the race ended behind the safety car.

Stewards reconvened on Tuesday but said Ferrari had not provided sufficient new evidence.

The FIA said Ferrari failed to bring “significant and relevant new information which was unavailable to the parties seeking the review at the time of the decision concerned”.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt