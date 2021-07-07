Ferrari has unveiled the 296 GTB – a new mid-engined V6 hybrid sports car that promises to define fun driving.

The 296 GTB is a supplementary model designed to sit alongside Ferrari’s V8 F8 Tributo and hybrid SF90 Stradale, and positioned between these two cars.

Combining a compact new 654bhp turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 engine coupled with a single electric motor to produce a total of 818bhp, it can reach 0-60mph in just 2.9 seconds and hit a top speed claimed to be in excess of 205mph.

