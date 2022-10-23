Carlos Sainz outpaced team-mate Charles Leclerc to take pole position as Ferrari dominated Saturday’s tense qualifying for Sunday’s United States Grand Prix.

The Spaniard delivered a final flying lap in one minute and 34.356 seconds to beat his Monegasque partner by 0.065 seconds, leaving world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull third, on the day his team’s founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz died aged 78.

With Leclerc taking a grid penalty, Dutchman Verstappen will start second on Sunday alongside Sainz on the front row as he bids for a record-equalling 13th win of the season to help Red Bull clinch their fifth constructors’ title.

His Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez, who also faces a grid penalty, was fourth ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Lando Norris of McLaren.

“I knew it was coming boys, I knew it,” said Sainz after taking his third pole of the season.

