Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur is hoping that Carlos Sainz’s time penalty for crashing into Fernando Alonso at the chaotic Australian Grand Prix will be revoked as the Scuderia reel from a difficult start to the Formula One season.

Sainz was outraged by the five-second sanction which bumped him down form fourth to 12th in Melbourne, telling reporters afterwards that was “didn’t feel well to speak”.

The decision left Ferrari with zero points from the GP as Sainz’s teammate Charles Leclerc crashed out on the opening lap.

“He was devastated on Sunday. We did petition for the review of the case. We’ve sent it to the FIA,” Vasseur told reporters on Thursday.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt