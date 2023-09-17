Carlos Sainz led from start to finish to win a dramatic Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday after a charging George Russell crashed his Mercedes from third place on the final lap.

Lando Norris was second in a McLaren with Lewis Hamilton crossing the line in third. Championship leader Max Verstappen was fifth as Red Bull failed to win a race for the first time this season.

Sainz controlled the pace of the night race brilliantly from pole position to take only his second win, the first coming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone last year.

More details on SportsDesk.