Ferrari has revealed a more aggressive, track-focused version of its SF90 supercar – the XX.

It’s the first time the ‘XX’ prefix has been used on a Ferrari road car, as it’s previously only been reserved for the brand’s most extreme track-only mod-els.

The SF90 was revealed in 2019 as Ferrari’s first proper hybrid supercar, excluding the limited-run LaFerrari. Using a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine paired to a small battery and three electric motors, revisions to both see a 30bhp uplift in power – pushing the power up to 1,016bhp. The most of any Ferrari ever.

That allows for a 0-60mph time of just 2.3 seconds, along with a top speed of 199mph.

