Charles Leclerc said "expectations are very high" as Ferrari on Thursday unveiled their new F1-75 car which they hope can challenge Mercedes and Red Bull for the Formula One world title this year.

Ferrari have not won the constructors' title in 14 years, with the Scuderia finishing third last season and sixth in 2020.

The most successful Formula One team won the last of their record 16 constructors' titles in 2008, with Finland's Kimi Raikkonen lifting the last drivers' title for the Prancing Horse in 2007.

Their last race victory came with former driver Sebastian Vettel, who led a Ferrari one-two ahead of Leclerc at the Singapore Grand Prix in 2019.

Monaco's Leclerc and Spaniard Carlos Sainz will continue their quest to break Mercedes and Red Bull's domination next season.

