Ferrari team chief Mattia Binotto encouraged his team and their fans to “keep smiling” and bounce back in pursuit of a first Formula One title since 2007 after Sunday’s setback on home soil.

He told the scarlet Scuderia to hold their heads high despite being soundly beaten by a Max Verstappen-led Red Bull triumph in Sunday’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Looking forward to next month’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix, he urged them to stay positive as they plan a package of upgrades to boost their performance.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.