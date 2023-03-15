Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was on Wednesday hit with a 10-place grid penalty for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The sanction was meted out by Formula One’s rulers the FIA after Ferrari were forced to change the power unit twice in Leclerc’s car at the season-opening race in Bahrain.

Ferrari then moved to use a third power unit for the race in Saudi Arabia, breaking the rules that only permit two changes in an entire season.

