Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday.

Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed to claim his eighth pole of the season.

“Very happy with the lap, very happy with the performance, it’s been great weekend... I really hope we can just like in 2019,” said Leclerc, who won here three years ago.

Reigning champion Verstappen had already been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race for exceeding his engine allocation.

The Red Bull driver is hunting his first ever win at Monza as he tries to extend his 109-point lead from Leclerc and teammate Sergio Perez at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Click here for full story