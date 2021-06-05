Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a crash-laden, red-flagged qualifying session in Baku on Saturday.

Mercedes’ world champion Lewis Hamilton will start alongside Leclerc, who is looking for quick redemption after taking pole in Monaco only to retire from the race when his car broke down on the warm-up lap.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads Hamilton by four points in the drivers’ championship after winning in Monaco last time out, and is on the second row of Sunday’s race with the Alpha Tauri of Pierre Gasly for company.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta