World championship leader Charles Leclerc praised the enthusiasm of Ferrari’s many American fans Saturday, but warned of a tense battle ahead after leading the Italian team to a front-row lockout at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Monegasque claimed pole position ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz after world champion Max Verstappen made a rare error and slipped to third on the grid for Red Bull at a packed Miami International Autodrome.

“The fans are crazy,” said a beaming Leclerc. “But it’s incredible to be here in the United States and to see how much the sport has grown over the last few years.

