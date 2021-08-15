With major banks closing their safety deposit lockers facilities, the requirement for the security of your belongings has never been greater.

FerroVault provides clients with a safe, fireproof environment for watch collections, jewellery, family heirlooms, silver, sensitive documents, devices, hardware or pen drives.

FerroVault Ltd, the first independent safe deposit box facility on the island, has now opened in Gaba Building, Iklin. The company provides a convenient method of avoiding the risks of having valuables and family heirlooms which are irreplaceable kept at home.

FerroVault staff follow strict security procedures and have continuous, ongoing training to ensure the facility provides clients with peace of mind for their valuables and important documentation.

All persons involved with FerroVault, professionals, consultants and collaborators, have more than 30 years’ experience in their respective fields.

Valuables ranging from watches to sensitive documents can be stored at FerroVault Ltd’s safe deposit box facility in Iklin.

FerroVault also has an international insurance firm providing it with insurance cover for the company’s state-of-the-art facility, customers and staff.

Armed with all this, FerroVault is focused on providing an unparalleled service and convenience to its clients. The company also continuously strives to improve its services and be the best in the industry, especially where security and customer service is concerned.

FerroVault has five different safe deposit box sizes, ranging from small to XXL, designed to meet all clients’ requirements. For more information about sizes and prices, visit www.ferrovault.com or contact the FerroVault staff directly at the company’s facility.