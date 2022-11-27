The bad weather over Malta continued on Sunday halting ferry operations with gale-force winds forecast.

The Meteorological Office issued an orange warning that the northeast wind will be very strong over the Maltese islands, reaching gale force over exposed areas.

It also warned that moderate to heavy rain or hail showers were also expected.

The office also issued a strong gregale warning to mariners for Valletta and Marsamxett harbours adding that at sea areas 50 nautical miles radius of Malta, the northeast wind will reach gale force and will at times reach severe gale.

The sea will be very rough to high during the day becoming very rough overnight.

The warnings were issued as an air of depression over the Maltese islands moved towards the gulf of Sirte.

The northeast force 8 wind, locally force 8 to 9 wind is overnight expected to go down to force 6, the Met Office said. The warning is up until 10pm.

Meanwhile, Gozo remains isolated as both fast and normal ferry trips are cancelled.

Virtu Ferries said on Facebook its trips to Gozo remain cancelled until Monday.

Gozo Channel also warned that due to the bad weather forecast, its ferry operations may be delayed or cancelled.

Meanwhile, the Facebook group Maltese Roads Traffic Updates posted a photo of the current situation in Mġarr, Gozo, heading to the ferry terminal while readers called to report a break in the service.

At Mġarr Gozo. Photo: Maltese Roads Traffic Updates, Facebook

Virtu Ferries also introduced additional Pozzallo trips on Monday, after having cancelled its trips on Sunday.

The winds also led to the closure of a road leading from Sliema to St Julian’s after the strong winds pulled down scaffolding.

Photo: Expats Malta, Facebook

Video: Martina Mirceska

Hail in Attard. Video: Martin Grech