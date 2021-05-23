An entity under the responsibility of my ministry – the Foundation for Educational Services (FES) – is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Since its inception, the foundation’s mission statement has included providing educational services that support the family, especially in areas of literacy. It set itself high standards and works arduously towards achieving them. Guided by its vision “to contribute to the educational development of the learner while supporting an evolving society”, it has adapted to the times and served the community in areas that emerged with the changing lifestyles and needs of the family unit.

The FES’ first services were programmes that sought to address literacy-based problems that were hindering students from advancing in other areas of their academic studies. Their parents’ involvement was pivotal not only to instigate the needed change in their children’s educational journey; they were also the right channel to inspire a change within the whole family unit. Positioning literacy programmes as a family activity was an effort that empowered the whole family in their educational pathway. Responding to the evolving needs of society, FES adopted an ongoing commitment, making sure it provided the best care for the children. Its service delivery was guided by its own active contribution in the working group on the National Literacy Strategy for the First Years, and as a developer of the Learning and Assessment Programmes for the Early Years Childhood Education and Care sector (0-3 years).

A common denominator in all the services offered by FES is the concept of inclusion

After-school services, through the introduction of the Klabb 3-16 initiative, addressed a needed service, aimed primarily at helping working parents balance their work and family commitments. Not only did it offer children a safe place where they could do their homework, it also became a safe environment where children could interact with their peers, and also engage in non-formal educational activities so important in teaching children important life skills transferable to other areas of their lives.

The concept of extended care and non-formal learning led to the introduction of Skolasajf, where children of all ages involve themselves in a programme of activities during the summer months.

A common denominator in all the services offered by FES is the concept of inclusion. All children are given equal access to its service, especially to vulnerable stakeholders. Financial support is given to children on the Scheme 9 register, while the FES Social Board works in alliance with other institutions, such as the Foundation for Social Welfare Services (FSWS), to facilitate access to the services to social cases; and with the Karl Vella Foundation (KVF) for the sponsorship of playworkers to work with children in their care.

I am proud of the important role that FES had during the COVID pandemic. Apart from assisting the Ministry for Education and the health authorities on operational procedures that paved the pathway to the eventual reopening of both the childcare centres and Skolasajf, it also offered its services and premises to Church schools so that the latter students could continue with their schooling. FES centres also served as childcare centres for the children of essential workers.

While I thank all past and present employees for their commitment and for what they have managed to give to the children and their families throughout these years, I encourage and support the foundation and its employees to continue to transform itself and remain innovative to offer services that are relevant to the present and future needs of our younger generation. This entity is another essential link of the chain that is assisting in the formation of our children.

Justyne Caruana, Education Minister