Students attending the Gozo College Rabat Primary School, coming mainly from three parishes in Victoria – Fontana, St George and the Cathedral parish – celebrated their respective patron saints during Festa Day organised by the Happy School management on June 21.

Around 350 students turned up in their respective festa gears armed with flags, banners and horns. The school yard, where the activity was held, was decorated with flags by the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ. The activity started with the singing of the three anthems of their respective saints, while statues were carried shoulder high amid the joy of the crowd. Although coming from different parishes, children enthusiastically participated in a friendly and civilised manner.

At the end of the event, head of school Lelio Spiteri thanked teachers, parents and students for their support and cooperation in all activities the school holds during the year.