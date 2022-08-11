Festa enthusiasts have hit back at the transport minister after he controversially blamed outdoor feasts for some of the country’s traffic problems.

Questioned about the perennial traffic problem last week, Aaron Farrugia replied: “The country needs to decide if we want to have feasts, which have taken place for over the past 50 to 60 years, or not.”

The comment did not go down well with some enthusiasts, especially with band club committee members who said outdoor feasts are being used as an excuse and do not significantly impact traffic flow.

Feasts are being used as a convenient scapegoat - Alex Vella Gregory, festa researcher

They said a number of roads are mainly closed at night and on Sundays during feast days and traffic at those times is hardly an issue.

“Feasts are being used as a convenient scapegoat, considering that a minister blaming his predecessor on infrastructural failings would be viewed as an act of treason,” Alex Vella Gregory, festa researcher and composer, said.

“Feasts remain more important than ever and, in an age of globalisation and individualism, they are one of the last bastions where communities can reclaim their space and narrative,” Vella Gregory added.

'Projects need to be carefully planned'

Godfrey Farrugia, a former minister and editor of the publication Maltese Village Festa, said feasts are an integral part of the Maltese way of life and have an important social and cultural dimension aside from a religious one.

He said it should actually be infrastructural projects which must be planned carefully so as not to disrupt feasts.

Noel Camilleri, head of the National Band Club Association, said a meeting with the transport minister will be held soon.

Camilleri is optimistic that amicable solutions can be found, underlining that Farrugia recognises that feasts are an important national heritage and that he is ready to discuss.