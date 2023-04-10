Festa Frawli, the popular strawberry festival in Mgarr, will be held this Sunday.

The festival groups local farmers, professional chefs, artists, and musicians, with visitors sampling and buying a wide variety of strawberry products including snacks, desserts, jams, gourmet dishes and beverages and strawberry wine.

The event, now in its 14th edition, was launched as a press conference by the parliamentary secretary for local government, Alison Zerafa Civelli who congratulated the local council for developing what had been an experiment, into one of Malta's most popular events.

https://festafrawli.com/.