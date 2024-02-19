Three existing funding schemes for the much-loved traditional festa have revamped and combined into a single €700,000 scheme.

The ‘Artistic Heritage Scheme’ will provide financial support to band clubs, firework factories, and feast decoration associations that are involved in organising Maltese and Gozitan feasts during 2024.

The scheme was announced on Monday by Arts Council Malta director of Funding and Strategy Mary Ann Cauchi, who said the revamped scheme saves organisers time from applying for different schemes at different times of the year.

She said that the council’s 2025 strategy places all artists and practitioners at the centre of the its work.

“At the heart of the strategy is the goal of empowering a diverse social and cultural fabric, promoting a participatory approach while supporting diverse communities rooted in traditional activities to engage in arts and culture and embrace local cultural identities,” Cauchi said.

“Initiatives like the one being launched today play an essential role towards executing these goals.”

Who can apply for the scheme?

The scheme is open to band clubs, voluntary firework factories, and Maltese and Gozitan feast decoration associations.

Band clubs are entitled to a maximum of €8,000 per project, while each fireworks factory and feast decorations associations’ project can claim up to €5,000 in funds.

If a voluntary organisation has two or three different roles (such as a band club that also organises feast decorations), it is entitled to apply for both funds.

Awarded projects will be able to recover 100% of the eligible expenses.

Eligible projects for band clubs include those that invest in musical training and education, restoration, investment in technological set-ups, and collaborations with other band clubs, amongst other eligibilities.

Projects by feast associations can include anything related to the design and manufacture of semi-permanent fest decor, and also educational initiatives, and social and cultural events.

In the case of fireworks factories, the funds can go to investment in safety equipment and machinery, educational resources, infrastructure, restoration work and collaboration with other local and European fireworks factories.

Each association must be a registered voluntary organisation and comply with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations.

All three funding strands will be available twice throughout 2024, with the first deadline being April 2 and the second October 8, 2024.

The revamped financial stream sees a 45 per cent increase in support for cultural organisations.

"Applications must be done seriously, and not just for the sake of applying for funding," Cauchi said.

Helping every festa- from the North to the South

Speaking during the press conference, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said the revamped scheme will ensure that every voluntary association that works in the festa sector will "get a slice of the cake" when it comes to funding.

“We do this so that our festas can move forward and thrive,” he said.

Owen Bonnici presents the new scheme at Monday's event. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

"We work to safeguard traditions, and through this new and strengthened investment we are ensuring that all band clubs, all firework factories, and feast decorations associations are given a financial contribution to assist them to continue contributing to the unique identities of our communities."

He added that the Maltese festa is now recognised by UNESCO as part of Malta’s intangible cultural heritage.

An information session by the Arts Council will be held on February 28 via Zoom for those who wish to obtain more information. Organisers must first register to receive an invitation to the session.

For more information visit https://artscouncilmalta.gov.mt/.