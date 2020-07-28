A man fresh out of a drug rehabilitation programme has landed on the wrong side of the law, after officers spotted him throwing away a cigarette packet containing 4g of cocaine.

Barclay Vella, 27, from San Ġwann, was escorted to court on Tuesday, two days after being arrested in Triq Kristu Re’, Paola.

The prosecution explained how Paola district officers had spotted a group of bar-hopping men on Sunday afternoon during Paola feast celebrations, at around 3pm. One of the youths roused suspicion, prompting the officers to escort him to the nearby police station.

A personal search yielded negative results.

But as the man stepped out of the police station, he was approached by a friend who handed him a cigarette packet.

The youth immediately threw it away.

Police officers retrieved the packet which, upon closer inspection, yielded four sachets of suspected drugs. The substance was later confirmed as being 4.603 grams of cocaine.

Vella was re-arrested, while his friend was also subjected to a personal search which yielded no other drugs.

Upon his arraignment, Vella pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for his own personal use.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, upheld the request for bail against a personal guarantee of €7,000, an order to sign the bail book, whilst also placing the accused under a supervision order.

Inspectors Sarah Zerafa and Paul Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.