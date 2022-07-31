The return of village festas following a two-year hiatus brought with it the closure of roads to make way for fireworks and processions, but also frustration for many and especially the sporting community.

The Santa Venera tunnels are being closed for traffic this weekend to the let off fireworks, while a series of roads in St Julian’s – a summer tourist hotspot – are also being closed for the festa.

Athletes who spoke to Times of Malta said they often come across road closures for village feast events throughout summer, and yet the authorities appear to object to such closures whenever sport events are planned.

“During my daily cycle on Friday, I came across closed roads in four villages and I wondered why vehicle owners take it for granted that village cores are closed off for festa but complain so much when they are closed for sporting events,” one cyclist said.

Sporting event organisers said it is becoming increasingly difficult to hold races that require temporary closure of roads.

“I find no objection if a road is closed once a year for festa fireworks; however, there should similarly be no problem with closing roads for sporting or pedestrian events,” one organiser said.

“If we’ve reached a point where you cannot temporarily close a road on the weekend because traffic cannot be rerouted, then the problem is our road network and increased vehicles.”

Another athlete said space to cycle and run was already limited in Malta, and it was unfair that people were unable to practise their sports in a safe environment.

Edward Enriquez, from the Mosta Cycling Club said it was also becoming increasingly expensive to close roads for races.

“That is why we will not be holding the annual Santa Marija sprint on Constitution Road this year – a race we have been organising for years on the Sunday morning before August 15. In previous years, our volunteers would place traffic cones at crossroads and keep an eye on participants. However, this year, we were asked to cover the cost of a LESA official at every crossroad. This was going to be very expensive for us.”

Inconsistent policies lead to injustices

Maria Attard, a specialist in urban transport and sustainability, questioned whether any impact assessments are carried out on road closures caused by the letting off of fireworks.

“When it comes to fireworks, roads are closed for people’s safety, so the issue here is not the road closure, but rather, the location of fireworks,” Attard said.

“What is the cost-benefit of closing the road versus not allowing fireworks in potentially dangerous locations near residential or agricultural areas?

There are usually several costs linked to the health impact of hazardous pollutants from the fireworks and noise pollution, while the closure of roads usually slows down the economy as people are discouraged from engaging in outdoor activities, she said.

“Is there a policy which is objective and fair for all who want to make use of roads for their activities, especially those that involve no negative impacts on human and environmental health?”

Inconsistent policies, Attard said, led to injustices. Earlier this year, the national marathon was cancelled after organisers and the authorities could not agree on the proposed route, with the main objection being the closure of arterial roads to traffic. “It seems that road closure is quite discretionary – are some events valued more than others?”