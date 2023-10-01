The European Commission Representation in Malta, in collaboration with the University of Malta, unveiled the inaugural edition of Festalingwi on September 24, commemorating the European Day of Languages – an initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission which has been celebrated since 2001.

The event was held at the University of Malta’s Valletta Campus and admission was free of charge.

Festalingwi included over 20 activities, complemented by an array of informative stands. This festival served as a celebration of linguistic diversity and cultural exchange, catering to individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

“Even though Malta’s cultural calendar is pretty full, and we’re competing in a saturated marketplace, there are very few events of the sort related to language, and we’re happy to have already connected with our audience,” said David Schembri, language officer at the European Commission Representation.

Schembri said they were surprised by the extraordinary interest in introductory French lessons for children in Years 5 to 7 that were organised by the University’s French department.

“We even had to turn some people away,” he said. “Luckily, the event’s design meant that we were able to send them to other lessons or performances, including More or Less Theatre’s show The Complete History of Malta and Maltese (More or Less) in Maltese and English which had the audience in stitches.”

The sign language community was out in full force, and their introductory classes to Maltese sign language were very well attended too, he said.

“We had a public discussion featuring Simone Inguanez, who works in cultural accessibility, Thomas Pace, the director of the Kunsill Nazzjonali tal-Ilsien Malti, and myself, on the place of the Maltese language in an increasingly multicultural society.

“At the same time, we also had the final of the local spelling bee Żanżan Kelma, organised by l-Għaqda tal-Malti and presented by Antonella Axisa.

The festival was capped off by a musical programme called Ħoss il-Malti at the Valletta Campus Theatre where Mariele Zammit and Christian Borg played reworkings of għana and old Maltese songs.

Later, the local band Djun closed off the night with an alternative rock set. The songs were strictly all in Maltese, with the exception of a cover of Tiromancino’s Per me è importante by Djun, a nod to the European Day of Languages itself.

Schembri noted that virtually everyone manning the stands was there voluntarily, which he said is testament to the commitment and love for languages and communication they have.

“When planning Festalingwi, Annalisa Schembri – the event manager and designer – Pierre Cassar and I were taking a leap of faith and we’re already looking forward to the next one,” he said.