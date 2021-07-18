Casa San Paolo in Buġibba recently held its annual Festi Irħula event. The CareMalta elderly home was decorated with streamers, balloons and feast banners, and residents could enjoy traditional Maltese food and band marches.

Gaetano d’Amico, president of the residents’ committee, helped with the decorations and organisation, recreating an authentic village feast atmosphere, complete with the sounds of church bells and fireworks.

