Record-breaking Olympian Neil Agius launched the first Ocean Festival on Saturday, which saw 70 swimmers crossing the 6km channel between Gozo and Malta.

The event gave the opportunity to swimmers of all levels to explore the seascape around the islands, while continuing to raise awareness for protecting our seas.

The swimmers assisted throughout their swim by over 40 kayakers, left from Ħondoq ir-Rummien, Gozo, at 7:30am and finished at Marfa beach, Malta.

"The event had it all wind, waves, swell and lots jelly fish. I’m proud of each participant who pushed though their limits to make it to the finish line. Exactly what ocean festival is about, said Agius.

Driving the festival was Agius' desire to bring people into his world by giving them an experience that would test their limits, both physically and mentally, while being immersed in nature.

Having completed several ultra-distance open-water challenges himself, he said this was the first year since 2018 that he would not be attempting his own open water challenge.

"This year we wanted to share the experience with the community of swimmers who have been training with me and others who are just dipping their toes in," he explained.

The public were invited to participate in a swim after the challenge and to stay on and enjoy the music.

“This is about us coming together to enjoy nature. It’s not so much a competition between swimmers. It’s not about how fast you are or how good you are. It’s a challenge of people facing their own limits and competing with themselves,” said Agius.

The next festival is scheduled for the end of August and will involve another iconic route close to Filfla.