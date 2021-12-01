A spectacular illuminated walk-through has been set up in the gardens of Verdala Palace by the Tourism Authority to raise funds for the Community Chest Fund Foundation.
It features larger-than-life lantern illuminated sculptures, light installations, and light projections including four-metre dragons and other magical creatures, a 'train station. 'Artic World' and 'Candy Land'.
The show remains open until January 9.
Ticket information and details are available at https://illuminatedtrailmalta.com/
Photos by Chris Sant Fournier.
