Back in 2018, research showed that three major science festivals in the UK mostly attracted people with a high education and income. Around 90 per cent of people attending said they were interested in science, nearly half earned more than £44,000 and almost three-fourths of the festival visitors had a bachelor degree or above, compared to just one-fourth of the national population.

Clearly, some UK science festivals are ‘preaching to the scientifically converted’. I lead a team that runs a well-known science and arts festival in Malta called Science in the City. We bring artists and creatives in touch with researchers in Malta so that they can work together and create new ways to engage audiences in Malta. And the approach works. Surveys by independent company MISCO, supported by MCST and Esplora, showed that around three-fourths of Malta’s population knew of the festival and nearly half the population attended. That’s over 200,000 people in seven years!

The evaluation, led by an independent company, Qualia Analytics, is glowing. We receive feedback in our surveys such as: “Please keep up this festival. It is a great platform for research­ers to showcase their work”; “The science festival was a good way to educate many people, young and old. Well done to everyone”; and “Well done for an excellent event, it’s a highlight of my year! I know it’s a lot of work!” These words motivate the whole team to try harder.

This research showed that people who visit the festival have fewer stereotypical views of research and researchers. The festival helps break misconceptions on science. Compared to similar UK and Irish activities, we attract people from a more diverse background.

All great news, but a paper I published with Dr Eric and Aaron Jensen, and Dr Joseph Roche, showed that we are still not doing enough. We still attract a more highly educated population than the average in Malta.

Science communication needs a rethink. Because of this research, we are now investing a lot more time and effort to engage smaller community groups, see what their needs and wants are, and try to make those happen through our festival. We want to study this approach to see if it’s effective.

Science communication needs research to figure out what works and what doesn’t; then we need to share what works with as many organisers as possible worldwide. Only then will we truly start becoming inclusive.

The paper can be read for free in the open access journal PLOS ONE: https://bit.ly/SCICOMMDIVERSITY

Did you know?

• There is a condition called ‘Aphantasia’ in which a person cannot visualise things using their imagination or ‘mind’s eye’’.

• Statistically, you’re more likely to marry someone who’s name starts with the same letter as yours

• The ant-eating assassin bug gathers its victims onto its body and carries them around to scare predators.

• A full NASA space suit costs $12,000,000.

Sound bites

• A decade after scientists discovered that lab rats will rescue a fellow rat in distress, but not a rat they consider an outsider, new research from the University of California, Berkeley, pinpoints the brain regions that drive rats to prioritise rats they know rather than foreigners. It also suggests humans may share the same neural bias, which means that social integration, rather than segregation, may boost cooperation among humans.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210713165303.htm

• Researchers have discovered that most bacteria in the gut microbiome are heritable after looking at more than 16,000 gut microbiome profiles collected over 14 years from a long-studied population of baboons in Kenya’s Amboseli National Park. Baboons’ heritable traits are also heritable between humans.

www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210708170331.htm

