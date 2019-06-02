Festivals Malta Agency has been set up.

The agency, chaired by Norman Hamilton, will implement the objectives and perform all those functions established to create, maintain, organise, administer and oversee the organisation and implementation of a portfolio of national and international cultural and artistic events, festivals and cultural infrastructural projects.

Culture Minister Owen Bonnici said that this step fully encapsulated the strategy brought forward by the government when it came to the culture sector.

Festivals Malta, which until now operated as a brand, will now have a distinct legal personality and will achieve its objectives by performing functions such as providing the right platform to sustain growth and development of the existing festivals portfolio.

It will deliver levels of excellence in the execution of events and festivals, build on the current festivals and events portfolio with new ideas and innovation, and dial up audience engagement and participation, the minister said.

Festivals Malta is also tasked with developing the festivals portfolio into an ongoing creative platform for Maltese and international artists and creative practitioners through the commissioning of new work in partnership with national and international arts organisations and festivals, and whilst also increasing participation locally through outreach activities and develop distinctive strategies for each festival to increase engagement.

The agency will encourage a national arts and culture calendar, offering a consolidated programme and driving greater synergies, impact and alignment across public and private cultural organisations.