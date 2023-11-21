Festivals Malta announced that the 20 songs that will be competing in the semi-final evening of Mużika Mużika 2024 were chosen on Sunday, November 19. The 40 songs that passed the first eliminatory phase were performed live, accompanied by a backing track, before a separate jury from that of the previous eliminatory phase.

Now, the Mużika Mużika board together with the Festivals Malta team will enter the next phase of production, as work begins on musical arrangements while focusing more on the logistical preparations for the festival which will be held in March.

For more information, visit www.muzikamuzika.mt.

Song

Singer/s

Composer/s

Author/s

3 ta' Ġunju 2021

Neville Refalo

Corazon Mizzi

Corazon Mizzi

Dawk l-Għajnejn

Miguel Bonello

Gilbert ‘il- Bibi' Camilleri u Miguel Bonello

Miguel Bonello

Din Għalik

Moira Stafrace

David Cassar Torregiani, Toby Farrugia u Moira Stafrace

Gerard James Borg u Ryan Axisa

Fil-Qrib

Cliff Zammit Stevens

Philip Vella

Joe Julian Farrugia

Ġenna

Victoria

Cyprian Cassar

Lon Kirkop

Ġranet Sbieħ

Mark Micallef Costa

Mark Micallef Costa, Gabrijel Mansueto, Roderick Borg u Stefan Grech

Mark Micallef Costa

Grazzi

MARA

Philip Vella

Joe Julian Farrugia

Ħolma ta' Mument

Dario Bezzina

Philip Vella

Joe Julian Farrugia

Iljun

Andreana DeBattista

Cyprian Cassar

Emil Calleja Bayliss

Imħabba Vera

GIADA

Glen Vella

Philip Vella

Imqar Għal-lejla

Megan May

Peter Borg, Megan May, u Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur

Megan May

Kewkba F'Tarf L-Irdum

Cherylis

Pamela Bezzina

Pamela Bezzina

Kieku Kelli

Thea Aquilina

Cyprian Cassar

Cliff Casha Brincat

Lulju

Karen Debattista

Karen Debattista

Mark Scicluna

Meta Tridni Ħdejk

Qalb

Paul Giordimaina

Fleur Balzan

Mhux Tal-Aħħar

Maxine Pace

Cyprian Cassar

Emil Calleja Bayliss

Mingħajr Kliem

Keith Zammit Mintoff

Matthew James

Matthew James

Paradoss

Haley

Cyprian Cassar

Emil Calleja Bayliss

Vjaġġ Sabiħ

Kantera

Kantera u Micimago

Joe Julian Farrugia

Waħdi

Janice Debattista

Philippa Naudi u Bettina Muchmore

Philippa Naudi u Bettina Muchmore

 

 

