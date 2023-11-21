Festivals Malta announced that the 20 songs that will be competing in the semi-final evening of Mużika Mużika 2024 were chosen on Sunday, November 19. The 40 songs that passed the first eliminatory phase were performed live, accompanied by a backing track, before a separate jury from that of the previous eliminatory phase.

Now, the Mużika Mużika board together with the Festivals Malta team will enter the next phase of production, as work begins on musical arrangements while focusing more on the logistical preparations for the festival which will be held in March.

For more information, visit www.muzikamuzika.mt.