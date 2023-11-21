Festivals Malta announced that the 20 songs that will be competing in the semi-final evening of Mużika Mużika 2024 were chosen on Sunday, November 19. The 40 songs that passed the first eliminatory phase were performed live, accompanied by a backing track, before a separate jury from that of the previous eliminatory phase.
Now, the Mużika Mużika board together with the Festivals Malta team will enter the next phase of production, as work begins on musical arrangements while focusing more on the logistical preparations for the festival which will be held in March.
For more information, visit www.muzikamuzika.mt.
|
Song
|
Singer/s
|
Composer/s
|
Author/s
|
3 ta' Ġunju 2021
|
Neville Refalo
|
Corazon Mizzi
|
Corazon Mizzi
|
Dawk l-Għajnejn
|
Miguel Bonello
|
Gilbert ‘il- Bibi' Camilleri u Miguel Bonello
|
Miguel Bonello
|
Din Għalik
|
Moira Stafrace
|
David Cassar Torregiani, Toby Farrugia u Moira Stafrace
|
Gerard James Borg u Ryan Axisa
|
Fil-Qrib
|
Cliff Zammit Stevens
|
Philip Vella
|
Joe Julian Farrugia
|
Ġenna
|
Victoria
|
Cyprian Cassar
|
Lon Kirkop
|
Ġranet Sbieħ
|
Mark Micallef Costa
|
Mark Micallef Costa, Gabrijel Mansueto, Roderick Borg u Stefan Grech
|
Mark Micallef Costa
|
Grazzi
|
MARA
|
Philip Vella
|
Joe Julian Farrugia
|
Ħolma ta' Mument
|
Dario Bezzina
|
Philip Vella
|
Joe Julian Farrugia
|
Iljun
|
Andreana DeBattista
|
Cyprian Cassar
|
Emil Calleja Bayliss
|
Imħabba Vera
|
GIADA
|
Glen Vella
|
Philip Vella
|
Imqar Għal-lejla
|
Megan May
|
Peter Borg, Megan May, u Aleandro Spiteri Monsigneur
|
Megan May
|
Kewkba F'Tarf L-Irdum
|
Cherylis
|
Pamela Bezzina
|
Pamela Bezzina
|
Kieku Kelli
|
Thea Aquilina
|
Cyprian Cassar
|
Cliff Casha Brincat
|
Lulju
|
Karen Debattista
|
Karen Debattista
|
Mark Scicluna
|
Meta Tridni Ħdejk
|
Qalb
|
Paul Giordimaina
|
Fleur Balzan
|
Mhux Tal-Aħħar
|
Maxine Pace
|
Cyprian Cassar
|
Emil Calleja Bayliss
|
Mingħajr Kliem
|
Keith Zammit Mintoff
|
Matthew James
|
Matthew James
|
Paradoss
|
Haley
|
Cyprian Cassar
|
Emil Calleja Bayliss
|
Vjaġġ Sabiħ
|
Kantera
|
Kantera u Micimago
|
Joe Julian Farrugia
|
Waħdi
|
Janice Debattista
|
Philippa Naudi u Bettina Muchmore
|
Philippa Naudi u Bettina Muchmore