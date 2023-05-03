Festivals Malta has announced its programme of events for summer 2023. The events will once again include the Ritmu Roots Festival, the Malta International Arts Festival, the Malta Jazz Festival, and the second edition of Dance Festival Malta.

The programme was announced at a press conference by Culture Minister Owen Bonnici who praised Festivals Malta for preparing two months of high-quality cultural activities.

The calendar starts with Ritmu Roots Festival, under the artistic direction of Andrew Alamango. This festival will take place between June 2 and 10, and will include the contribution of many Maltese artists, għannejja, as well as international artists of the folk and fado musical genre. Also, a first for this festival, there will be an exhibition commemorating the legacy of the late Mikiel Abela, il-Bambinu.

A week later, the Malta International Arts Festival will be held between June 16 and 25, under the artistic direction of Ruben Zahra. This multidisciplinary festival will see many international artists, including Guilhem Desq who will play the intriguing instrument called hurdy-gurdy and Thomas Bloch with the glass harmonica.

The Malta Jazz Festival follows at Ta’ Liesse and the City Theatre July 10 - 15 under the artistic direction of Sandro Zerafa. The festival will host among the best internationally renowned artists for jazz music, which include Immanuel Wilkins, Kurt Elling, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Dmitry Baevsky, Laurent Coq, and the winner of the Best New Artist Grammy Award Samara Joy.

The summer calendar closes with the second edition of Dance Festival Malta between July 27 and 30. Under the artistic direction of Francesca Tranter, this festival will include dance performances in various genres from both local and international artists who are experts in the field.

For more information and for tickets of each respective festival, visit www.festivals.mt.