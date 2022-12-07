Festivals Malta has announced the calendar of events for 2023, highlighting the addition of a new festival in November, The Early Opera and Music Festival. This decision comes after a positive response was received when the genre was introduced during The Three Palaces Festival last month.

In 2023 Festivals Malta will start off the year with the Valletta Baroque Festival in January, Carnival in February, Mużika Mużika in March, Ritmu and The Malta International Arts Festival in June, The Malta Jazz Festival and Dance Festival Malta in July, Notte Bianca in October, and The Three Palaces Festival and The Early Opera and Music Festival in November. Also under Festivals Malta’s remit are five national events and Rock ‘N Malta, a fund through which the agency supports the rock community in Malta.

For more information about Festivals Malta’s upcoming events, visit www.festivals.mt.